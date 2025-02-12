Bengaluru: HSR Layout Flyover Closure Causes Major Traffic Chaos in Bengaluru

Bengaluru's metro construction work is causing significant traffic disruptions, particularly near HSR Layout. The flyover near 14th Main has been closed because of a technical issue with a structure called the "sliding girdle." This problem is affecting the traffic flow in that area.

To manage the situation, the Bangalore Metro Rail Corporation Limited (BMRCL) is working on the site to address the issue. Meanwhile, the traffic that was originally using the flyover to head towards Silk Board is now being diverted to other routes.

Specifically, drivers are being asked to take 19th Main instead of the flyover. This re-routing is meant to reduce the congestion caused by the closure.

The Bengaluru Traffic Police have told commuters to avoid the area and use other routes to reduce traffic. However, many are upset because the warning came too late, especially during rush hour.

People didn’t have enough time to plan their trips, and this isn’t the first time such issues have happened. The closure has caused long traffic jams, with some stuck for over 2.5 hours. Many are asking for better communication and planning from the authorities to prevent this in the future.