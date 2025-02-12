Live
- Mutual fund SIP inflows cross Rs 26,000 crore mark for 2nd month in a row
- Australian research offers new treatment hope for deadly childhood cancers
- Finch questions timing of Stoinis’ shock ODI retirement
- Viraj Ghelani advises avoiding roadways for Mahakumbh
- Golf: Aditi, Pranavi among four Indians in Saudi Ladies International
- 10 Foreign Nationals Arrested for Drug Trafficking in Bengaluru
- 3rd ODI: Jadeja, Shami rested as England opt to bowl first; Varun misses out with sore calf
- Sanjay Raut criticises Sharad Pawar for honouring Eknath Shinde
- Scope for domestic industry to indigenise solutions in maritime air domain: Chief of Naval Staff
- India's first indigenous VHS surveillance radar unveiled at Aero India 2025
Just In
Bengaluru: HSR Layout Flyover Closure Causes Major Traffic Chaos in Bengaluru
Bengaluru's ongoing metro construction work has caused major traffic disruptions, particularly around HSR Layout.
Bengaluru's metro construction work is causing significant traffic disruptions, particularly near HSR Layout. The flyover near 14th Main has been closed because of a technical issue with a structure called the "sliding girdle." This problem is affecting the traffic flow in that area.
To manage the situation, the Bangalore Metro Rail Corporation Limited (BMRCL) is working on the site to address the issue. Meanwhile, the traffic that was originally using the flyover to head towards Silk Board is now being diverted to other routes.
Specifically, drivers are being asked to take 19th Main instead of the flyover. This re-routing is meant to reduce the congestion caused by the closure.
The Bengaluru Traffic Police have told commuters to avoid the area and use other routes to reduce traffic. However, many are upset because the warning came too late, especially during rush hour.
People didn’t have enough time to plan their trips, and this isn’t the first time such issues have happened. The closure has caused long traffic jams, with some stuck for over 2.5 hours. Many are asking for better communication and planning from the authorities to prevent this in the future.