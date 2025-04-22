Bengaluru Man Assaulted After Asking Group Not to Litter

A 45-year-old man in Bengaluru, Arobindo Gupta, was reportedly assaulted by three unidentified men after he asked them not to litter on the road. He filed a complaint at the Kumaraswamy Layout Police Station following the incident.

The assault happened around 4:30 PM on April 21 near JHBCH Layout Park at Kadrinanhalli Cross in the Mico Nagar area. Gupta said he was riding past the park when someone threw garbage, including glass, onto the road, which he felt could have caused an accident or made his bike skid.

When he confronted the group, three men allegedly stepped out of a car and attacked him. According to his statement, two of them held him while the third hit him, leaving him unable to defend himself.

Medical Report and Injuries

Gupta received medical treatment at Sagar Hospitals, where doctors confirmed that he had a fracture in the right orbital bone (eye socket), facial swelling, and bleeding from his ear, nose, and throat. He also reported blurred vision in his left eye, though a CT scan showed no brain injury. Doctors advised hospital admission, but he chose outpatient care.

In his police complaint, Gupta said the attack occurred after he objected to public littering. He mentioned that the men appeared to be drunk and that the situation escalated when he spoke in English and Hindi.

He has requested police action against those involved and expressed disappointment over the incident.

Gupta also reflected on how Bengaluru’s safety has changed over time. He said the city was once considered one of the safest places to live and work but felt incidents like this are damaging its image.