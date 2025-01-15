Bengaluru Metro: First Prototype of DTG Train Arrives for Purple Line

Live
The first six-coach DTG train for Bengaluru Metro’s Purple Line has arrived at Peenya depot. It will help ease overcrowding on the Purple and Green Lines. Local production of the remaining trains is underway.
The Bengaluru Metro is getting new trains to help with the overcrowding on its Purple and Green Lines. The first prototype of a new train with six coaches, made in China, has arrived at the Peenya depot. These trains will make travel easier for people moving between Whitefield and Challaghatta, and also on the Green Line.
Before the new train can start carrying passengers, it needs to pass some important safety tests. The Chinese company CRRC Corporation is making 216 new coaches for the metro’s Phase 2 project. These coaches will be used for the Purple, Green, and Yellow Lines.
Some of the trains will be made locally in India by a company called Titagarh Rail Systems, based in Kolkata. The first of these local trains will arrive later this year, and all trains for the Purple and Green Lines will be delivered by 2027. Additionally, the first driverless train for the Yellow Line will arrive soon.
The Bengaluru Metro is also looking to start operations on the Yellow Line, which will connect the Electronic City corridor, using two of these new trains.