Bengaluru: New Trendy Bars to Explore for a Vibrant Night Out in 2025

Bangalore’s nightlife is buzzing with fresh spots perfect for a drink and a good time. Here are some of the new bars you should visit in January:

1. Dali and Gala

This art-inspired cocktail bar is themed around Salvador Dali and his muse, Gala. With five different rooms, each with a unique vibe, the drinks feature bold flavors, especially tequila and mezcal. Pair them with Burmese-style snacks for a great experience.

Where: Museum Rd, Ashok Nagar

Museum Rd, Ashok Nagar Timings: 5:00 pm – 1:00 am

5:00 pm – 1:00 am Average Price: INR 2,000 (for two)

INR 2,000 (for two) Must-try: Phone Sex, Banksy Drop

2. Stories 2.0

Located in South Bangalore, this chic bar serves up classic cocktails like Manhattan and Pina Colada, with a food menu offering a mix of Asian and Indian dishes. Perfect for a relaxed night out.

Where: HSR Layout

HSR Layout Timings: 12:00 pm – 1:00 am

12:00 pm – 1:00 am Must-try: Wok Tossed Butter Garlic Prawns, Nilgiri Mushroom Curry

3. Nysa Sky Bar

A rooftop bar in Yelahanka with stunning city views and a great drinks menu. Enjoy classic cocktails and tequila-based drinks while live music sets the mood.

Where: Clarion Hotel, Yelahanka

Clarion Hotel, Yelahanka Timings: 11:45 am – 11:45 pm

11:45 am – 11:45 pm Average Price: INR 1,500

INR 1,500 Must-try: Hibiscus Bloom, Agave Firestorm

These new bars in Bangalore offer a mix of art, drinks, and live music, perfect for a fun night out in 2025.