Bengaluru: New Trendy Bars to Explore for a Vibrant Night Out in 2025

Discover the latest bars in Bangalore for an unforgettable night out in 2025! From the art-inspired Dali and Gala to the chic Stories 2.0 and scenic Nysa Sky Bar, explore unique drinks, vibrant atmospheres, and live music for the ultimate experience.

Bangalore’s nightlife is buzzing with fresh spots perfect for a drink and a good time. Here are some of the new bars you should visit in January:

1. Dali and Gala

This art-inspired cocktail bar is themed around Salvador Dali and his muse, Gala. With five different rooms, each with a unique vibe, the drinks feature bold flavors, especially tequila and mezcal. Pair them with Burmese-style snacks for a great experience.

  • Where: Museum Rd, Ashok Nagar
  • Timings: 5:00 pm – 1:00 am
  • Average Price: INR 2,000 (for two)
  • Must-try: Phone Sex, Banksy Drop

2. Stories 2.0

Located in South Bangalore, this chic bar serves up classic cocktails like Manhattan and Pina Colada, with a food menu offering a mix of Asian and Indian dishes. Perfect for a relaxed night out.

  • Where: HSR Layout
  • Timings: 12:00 pm – 1:00 am
  • Must-try: Wok Tossed Butter Garlic Prawns, Nilgiri Mushroom Curry

3. Nysa Sky Bar

A rooftop bar in Yelahanka with stunning city views and a great drinks menu. Enjoy classic cocktails and tequila-based drinks while live music sets the mood.

  • Where: Clarion Hotel, Yelahanka
  • Timings: 11:45 am – 11:45 pm
  • Average Price: INR 1,500
  • Must-try: Hibiscus Bloom, Agave Firestorm

These new bars in Bangalore offer a mix of art, drinks, and live music, perfect for a fun night out in 2025.

