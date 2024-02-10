Bengaluru: Phase 2 Reach 6 of Namma Metro to be ready by 2025 says D K Shivakumar

Bengaluru : Deputy Chief Minister D K Shivakumar announced that the Reach 6 of Phase 2 of Namma Metro in Bengaluru would be ready in 2025. Speaking to the media after witnessing the metro tunnel drilling machine breaking ground at the K G Halli metro station, he said, “The Phase 2 Reach 6 of the metro work is progressing well and it will be thrown open to the public in 2025.”

“The total length of the tunnel in this route is 13.76 km and the stretch between Dairy Circle and Nagavara will have a total of 12 stations. The total length of the route from Kalena Agrahara to Nagavara is 21.26 km,” he explained.

Briefing the media on the progress, he said, “Nine tunnel drilling machines are functioning currently, of which 7 are nearing completion. About 75 per cent of work is complete on the 12 stations in the route. The construction of this stretch is awarded to Afcons, L&T and ITD.”

“The interchange stations at Jayadeva Hospital, MG Road, Cantonment and Nagavara are the major stations in this route. Namma Metro has maintained international quality all through and it is better than Delhi metro. We have not compromised on the quality at any stage,” he added.

“We have plans of building tunnel roads in Bengaluru. I am here to get a first-hand understanding of tunnel drilling and its challenges,” he said. Asked about the Airport metro line, he said, “The work is progressing fast. We have instructed them to build two levels wherever pillars are not cast yet. One level will be used for the road and the other for the metro. The BBMP and BMRCL will jointly work on this. The cost of the flyover will be borne by the BBMP while BMRCL will take care of the metro costs. This is likely to help resolve traffic crisis in Bengaluru. I had seen such projects in Nagpur, we will implement metro plus road lines in the future metro lines.”

Asked about the earlier scheduled completion of the airport line by 2024, he said, “About 98 per cent of land acquisition is complete. As much as 53 per cent of the construction work is completed and work on the 17 elevated metro stations is in progress.”

Asked if the government would announce new metro lines in the upcoming State budget, he said, “We have already instructed them to prepare DPR for Tumakuru, Anekal and Bidadi routes. I will share more info once the DPR is ready. We have to take the Centre also into confidence in the metro project.”

Breakthrough of TBM-Bhadra



The Contract for Construction of Underground section from South of Tannery Road station to North Ramp at Nagawara for a length of 4.591 Km which involves Tunneling and Four underground Metro Stations viz. Tannery Road, Venkateshpura, Kadagondanahalli and Nagawara was awarded to contractor M/s ITD Cementation India Ltd. in December 2019.

The contractor had Commenced Tunneling Works using two EPB Type Tunnel Boring Machines (TBM) namely TBM-1 (Bhadra) and TBM-2 (Tunga) in 2021. There are three Tunnel drives in this contract package.

Brief on Reach 6 Line



Under Phase-2 of the Project, Reach 6 line is from Kalena Agrahara to Nagawara totalling to 21.26 km with 18 stations. It consists of Elevated section of 7.50 km with 6 stations from Kalena Agrahara to Tavarekere and Underground section of 13.76 km with 12 Stations from Diary Circle to Nagawara.

Highlights of Reach-6 Line



Jayadeva Interchange Station: The five level elevated station has been constructed near Jayadeva hospital (3 levels for road and 2 levels for metro). This station provides interchange facilitate between Reach-6 line and Reach-5 line.

MG Road Interchange Station: An underground station is being constructed below Kamraj Road beside operational elevated MG Road station. The underground station has got 4 entry / exits out of which, one entry / exit will be integrated with elevated station to facilitate seamless interchange between Reach-6 line and Reach-1 line.

Cantonment Metro Station: An underground metro station is being constructed near Cantonment Railway station of Indian Railways. Metro station will be connected with the Indian Railway station by way of Foot Over Bridge to facilitate smooth movement of passengers.

Nagawara Interchange Station: Reach-6 line (underground) intersects with Airport Metro line (elevated) at Nagawara. The underground station will be integrated with elevated metro station to facilitate seamless movement (paid to paid) of passengers. Kamaraj Road closed for construction of M G Road UG station will be opened for public use by April 2024. Date of Commissioning for Reach-6 line: Year 2025.