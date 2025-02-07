Live
- Warmth, hospitality by Prez Droupadi Murmu made my Rashtrapati Bhavan visit special: Sachin Tendulkar
- RBI defers rollout of LCR norms by a year in big relief to banks
- RG Kar financial scam: Accused will get ample time to study CBI charge sheet, says Calcutta HC
- NDA MPs from Bihar thank PM Modi for budget bonanza, gift him Madhubani paintings
- 59 cases of HMPV reported from 11 states in January: Prataprao Jadhav
- Alleging anomalies, LoP Rahul asks EC to share Maha voters' list for LS, Assembly polls
- India hits 100 GW solar power capacity milestone, local manufacturing surges
- Mahakumbh 2025: Over 400 Million Devotees Gather for Sacred Dip at Triveni Sangam
- Zambia assures stable HIV drug supply despite US funding halt
- NITI Aayog Team Meets AP CM Chandrababu Ahead of Budget Presentation
Just In
Bengaluru Power Cut Alert: Scheduled Outages from Feb 7 to 18
Highlights
BESCOM has announced scheduled power outages in various Bengaluru areas from February 7 to February 18 due to essential work on the Atal Bhujal project.
BESCOM has announced power cuts in various Bengaluru areas from February 7 to February 18 due to ongoing work on the Atal Bhujal project. These power cuts will last for 8 hours each day.
Affected Areas:
February 7, 9, 11, 13, 15, 17:
- Hanumantapura
- Kuvempu Nagar
- Adarsha Nagar
- Anetota
- Jagannathapura
- Sharadadevi Nagar
- Ganesh Nagar
- Nirvani Layout
February 6, 8, 10, 12, 14, 16, 18:
- Govindnagar
- Housing Board
- Gubbi Gate
- Kuntammanatota
- Ditturu
- BH Paly
- Honnenahalli Road
- Haronahalli
BESCOM Advisory:
BESCOM has requested residents to plan accordingly for these power cuts and cooperate with the scheduled work for the infrastructure upgrades.
Next Story