Bengaluru Power Cut Alert: Scheduled Outages from Feb 7 to 18

BESCOM has announced power cuts in various Bengaluru areas from February 7 to February 18 due to ongoing work on the Atal Bhujal project. These power cuts will last for 8 hours each day.

Affected Areas:

February 7, 9, 11, 13, 15, 17:

Hanumantapura

Kuvempu Nagar

Adarsha Nagar

Anetota

Jagannathapura

Sharadadevi Nagar

Ganesh Nagar

Nirvani Layout

February 6, 8, 10, 12, 14, 16, 18:

Govindnagar

Housing Board

Gubbi Gate

Kuntammanatota

Ditturu

BH Paly

Honnenahalli Road

Haronahalli

BESCOM Advisory:

BESCOM has requested residents to plan accordingly for these power cuts and cooperate with the scheduled work for the infrastructure upgrades.