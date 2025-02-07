  • Menu
Bengaluru Power Cut Alert: Scheduled Outages from Feb 7 to 18

BESCOM has announced scheduled power outages in various Bengaluru areas from February 7 to February 18 due to essential work on the Atal Bhujal project.

BESCOM has announced power cuts in various Bengaluru areas from February 7 to February 18 due to ongoing work on the Atal Bhujal project. These power cuts will last for 8 hours each day.

Affected Areas:

February 7, 9, 11, 13, 15, 17:

  • Hanumantapura
  • Kuvempu Nagar
  • Adarsha Nagar
  • Anetota
  • Jagannathapura
  • Sharadadevi Nagar
  • Ganesh Nagar
  • Nirvani Layout

February 6, 8, 10, 12, 14, 16, 18:

  • Govindnagar
  • Housing Board
  • Gubbi Gate
  • Kuntammanatota
  • Ditturu
  • BH Paly
  • Honnenahalli Road
  • Haronahalli

BESCOM Advisory:

BESCOM has requested residents to plan accordingly for these power cuts and cooperate with the scheduled work for the infrastructure upgrades.

