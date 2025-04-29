Bengaluru Student Uses ChatGPT to Negotiate Auto Fare in Kannada, Video Goes Viral

In a cool example of how Artificial Intelligence (AI) can help solve everyday problems, a young man in Bengaluru used OpenAI’s ChatGPT to help him negotiate the fare with an auto-rickshaw driver in Kannada.

AI Bridges the Language Gap

The interaction was shared on social media by Sajan Mahto, who filmed the process. In the video, Mahto asks ChatGPT for help, saying:

"Hi ChatGPT, you have to help me negotiate with the auto driver in Bengaluru. The driver is asking for ₹200, but I'm a student. Can you help me bring it down to ₹100?"

Using ChatGPT’s voice assistant, the AI switched to Kannada and spoke to the driver, saying:

"Anna, this is the route I take every day, and I’m a student. Please make it ₹100."

Successful Negotiation Thanks to AI

After a short back-and-forth, the driver lowered the fare from ₹200 to ₹120. The driver explained:

"I initially asked for ₹200 but agreed to ₹150. Since you asked, I’ve lowered it by another ₹30 to ₹120. I can’t go any lower."

Mahto accepted the new fare, thanks to the AI's help, and got into the auto.

AI’s Real-World Impact

The video went viral in no time and with many praising how AI helps in real life. People saw how ChatGPT solved the language barrier, a common issue for non-Kannada speakers in Bengaluru.

This sparked talks about how AI tools like **ChatGPT** can assist with language problems in daily life.







