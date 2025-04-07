Live
Bengaluru Tech Executive Found Dead Amid Marital Dispute
A 40-year-old tech executive was found dead at his Bengaluru home. Police suspect marital issues; investigation is ongoing.
Authorities are investigating the death of a 40-year-old marketing professional found hanging at his residence in Bengaluru. Preliminary inquiries indicate that a marital dispute may have contributed to the incident.
Prashanth Nair, employed in a senior role at a technology firm, was discovered deceased at his home. Nair, who is the father of an eight-year-old daughter, had been separated from his wife, Pooja Nair, for over a year. Pooja, employed by another multinational company, was not implicated in any allegations of physical abuse, according to North Bengaluru Deputy Commissioner of Police, Saidulu Adavath.
Nair’s father filed a complaint with the Soladevanahalli Police Station, stating that his son and daughter-in-law had been living apart. The complaint detailed that after an argument with his estranged wife on Friday, Nair did not answer phone calls from his father. The father subsequently visited Nair’s home and found him hanging from a ceiling fan.
The investigating officer noted that the lack of a suicide note does not eliminate the possibility of self-harm induced by marital distress. At this time, there is no evidence to suggest that any other party was involved.
The case remains under active investigation by police authorities at the Soladevanahalli Police Station.
For those in need of support, mental health helplines are available:
- Vandrevala Foundation for Mental Health: 9999666555 or [email protected]
- TISS iCall: 022-25521111 (Monday-Saturday, 8 am to 10 pm)