Bengaluru to Experience Power Outages on January 23-25 for Maintenance Work

Bengaluru residents will experience power cuts for the next three days as BESCOM and KPTCL do some important maintenance and repair work. The power cuts will happen from 10 AM to 5 PM on January 23, 24, and 25, and will affect several areas in the city.

On January 23, areas like Mayasandra, Jadeya, Shettigowdanhalli, Siggehalli, Vijaypura, and Rajajinagar will be affected.

On January 24, power will be cut in places like HSR Layout (5th Sector), Koramangala Extension, Doddaballapura Town, and parts of Venkatapura.

On January 25, areas such as Malebennur, Halivana, Kumbaluru, and Boodihal will also face outages.

The work involves upgrading power lines, changing overhead cables to underground ones, moving utility poles, trimming trees near power lines, and fixing broken underground cables. Some power cuts are also related to the Jalasiri water supply project. BESCOM has promised that most work will be finished on time and has asked people to plan ahead to avoid problems.

People who need electricity for work, medical equipment, or other important things are advised to make backup plans. For help or updates, residents can contact BESCOM’s helpline.