Bengaluru Traffic Police Announce Trial Route Changes Near Devarabeesanahalli Junction from May 2 to 8

The Bengaluru Traffic Police will make temporary changes near Devarabeesanahalli Junction to reduce traffic jams.

These changes will begin on Saturday, May 2, and continue until May 8. Vehicles will not be allowed to go from Sakra Hospital Road to Devarabeesanahalli Junction during this time.

These changes are a trial, and police will check if they help traffic move more smoothly.

Alternative Routes Shared by Bengaluru Traffic Police

The traffic police have shared alternate routes for commuters during the restriction period.

Vehicles moving from Sakra Hospital Road to Devarabeesanahalli Junction can take this route:

Take Sakra Hospital Main Road → continue to Bellandur Kodi → proceed on Bellandur Main Road → reach Outer Ring Road → continue to Devarabeesanahalli Junction.

Vehicles moving from Sakra Hospital Road to Kadubeesanahalli Junction can take this route:

Take Sakra Hospital Road → join Outer Ring Road → turn left near Ganesh Temple → reach Kadubeesanahalli Junction and take a U-turn → enter the service road on Outer Ring Road → access Cessna Business Park → proceed to Devarabeesanahalli Junction.

Traffic Rule Enforcement

Police are also checking for helmet violations and inpose fine.

They are also taking strict action against people who drive on the wrong side of the road to protect pedestrians and avoid accidents.

What You Should Do

Use the suggested routes

Wear a helmet if you're on a bike or scooter

Do not drive on the wrong side

Follow all traffic rules



