Bengaluru Traffic Police Launches User-Friendly Website for Smooth Commuting

On Friday, the city traffic police launched a new website designed to offer a more convenient and user-friendly experience.

The updated site replaces the old one with a fresh design, better navigation, and improved features. The new website aims to simplify traffic-related services and make driving in the city smoother.

Developed by the Centre for e-Governance and the Government of Karnataka, the website has three main sections: Traffic Management, Enforcement, and Road Safety.

According to MN Anucheth, the Joint Commissioner of Police (Traffic) in Bengaluru, users can now report traffic violations, register complaints or suggestions, pay fines, and dispute challans.

The site also provides a Traffic Situation Map for real-time updates on traffic, road closures, and diversions.A special feature, "Navigate Bengaluru," offers route suggestions and live traffic data to help people navigate the city more efficiently. There is also a section for timely traffic alerts and news.