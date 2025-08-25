Live
- PM Modi talks about Operation Sindoor’s success in Gujarat; vows to protect farmers and small entrepreneurs
- Gujarat to set up six new anti-narcotics task force units to tackle drug menace
- OPSC Odisha Civil Services Mains 2023 Result Declared – Check Now
- Roots At Mahindra University: 6500+ Students, Homegrown Acts, And A Culture-Reinvigorating Festival
- CLFMA of India Sets Bold Agri-Export Agenda at 58th AGM & 66th National Symposium
- JJ Perry leads ‘Toxic’ action
- Nara Rohit talks about ‘Sundarakanda’
- ‘Tribanadhari Barbarik’ premieres overwhelming response
- ‘Couple Friendly’ releases “Naalo Nenu”
- Vishal’s ‘Makutam’ title teaser
Bengaluru Uber Auto Charges Shock User With Rs. 425 Per Kilometer
Highlights
A Bengaluru resident shared a screenshot showing Uber Auto charging an unusually high Rs. 425 per kilometer during a rainy evening ride, sparking discussions about surge pricing and commuter challenges.
In Bengaluru, the capital of Karnataka, traffic problems are common. People who own vehicles face many difficulties. But those who depend on buses and other public transport suffer even more. When it rains, Uber auto charges get very high — hundreds of rupees per kilometer.
One man was shocked by the price shown on the Uber Auto app.
On a rainy evening, he tried to book a cab to go home. Because it took a long time, he used the Uber Auto app instead.
The app showed a price of Rs. 425 per kilometer. Shocked by the high charge, he took a screenshot and shared it on Reddit.
Uber fares during rain for just 1km
byu/Ok-Stand404 inbangalore
Next Story