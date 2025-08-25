  • Menu
Bengaluru Uber Auto Charges Shock User With Rs. 425 Per Kilometer

Representational Image.
Bengaluru Auto Fare Hike from August 1 Faces Protest from 50,000 Drivers

A Bengaluru resident shared a screenshot showing Uber Auto charging an unusually high Rs. 425 per kilometer during a rainy evening ride, sparking discussions about surge pricing and commuter challenges.

In Bengaluru, the capital of Karnataka, traffic problems are common. People who own vehicles face many difficulties. But those who depend on buses and other public transport suffer even more. When it rains, Uber auto charges get very high — hundreds of rupees per kilometer.

One man was shocked by the price shown on the Uber Auto app.

On a rainy evening, he tried to book a cab to go home. Because it took a long time, he used the Uber Auto app instead.

The app showed a price of Rs. 425 per kilometer. Shocked by the high charge, he took a screenshot and shared it on Reddit.

Uber fares during rain for just 1km
byu/Ok-Stand404 inbangalore



