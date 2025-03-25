Live
- Tanzania reports 40 pc reduction in new TB infections over eight years
- Telangana tunnel tragedy: Rescue teams find traces of human remains
- RJD MLAs protest outside Bihar Assembly for 65 pc reservation
- MP: Bus cleaner burnt alive in fire
- Delhi’s big bang Budget sees 31.5 pc hike in total outlay, Capex doubled to Rs 28,000 cr
- Now Ayushman Bharat scheme extends to Delhi; CM Rekha Gupta allocates Rs 2,144 crore
- IPL 2025: Ashutosh's 'phenomenal' innings will be remembered for a 'long time', stars hail DC batters' heroics
- Bengaluru: Wife and Mother Arrested for the Murder of Realtor Lokanath Singh
- Vijay's TVK distributes QR code-based ID cards for March 28 general council meet
- Doctors hint fresh stir after Calcutta HC’s ‘rape or gang-rape’ query in RG Kar case
In a shocking turn of events, police in Bengaluru have arrested Yashasvini, 19, and her mother Hema Bhai, 37, for the murder of 37-year-old realtor Lokanath Singh. Singh’s body was discovered on March 22 near an under-construction building in Soladevanahalli, after a passerby alerted the authorities.
Yashasvini had married Singh against her parents' wishes but later became suspicious after learning he was having an affair. The couple’s relationship deteriorated after a confrontation, leading Yashasvini to move back to her parents’ home.
On Saturday, Yashasvini contacted Singh and arranged to meet near Bagalur. They later drove to Soladevanahalli, where she allegedly laced his food with sleeping pills. When Singh became drowsy, Yashasvini and her mother, who had been following them, attacked him with a knife. Singh died before he could be taken to a hospital. Both women have been arrested and charged with murder.