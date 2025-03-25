Bengaluru: Wife and Mother Arrested for the Murder of Realtor Lokanath Singh

In a shocking turn of events, police in Bengaluru have arrested Yashasvini, 19, and her mother Hema Bhai, 37, for the murder of 37-year-old realtor Lokanath Singh. Singh’s body was discovered on March 22 near an under-construction building in Soladevanahalli, after a passerby alerted the authorities.

Yashasvini had married Singh against her parents' wishes but later became suspicious after learning he was having an affair. The couple’s relationship deteriorated after a confrontation, leading Yashasvini to move back to her parents’ home.

On Saturday, Yashasvini contacted Singh and arranged to meet near Bagalur. They later drove to Soladevanahalli, where she allegedly laced his food with sleeping pills. When Singh became drowsy, Yashasvini and her mother, who had been following them, attacked him with a knife. Singh died before he could be taken to a hospital. Both women have been arrested and charged with murder.