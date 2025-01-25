Live
Bengaluru: Woman Tricked into Paying Rs 3,000 for Rs 450 Taxi Ride in Bengaluru
A woman in Bengaluru was scammed into paying Rs 3,000 for a taxi ride that should have cost just Rs 450. The ordeal involved extra charges, smoking in the car, and a fake bill
A woman in Bengaluru was tricked into paying Rs 3,000 for a ride that should have cost only Rs 450. She arrived at the airport at night and was thinking of taking a bus to her place. While walking, a man offered her a ride to her PG for Rs 450. At first, she was unsure, but he convinced her to take the ride.
During the ride, the driver and another man asked her to pay extra for tolls and fuel. They smoked in the car and played loud music. Later, the driver stopped and said his friend would drive. They showed her a bill for Rs 3,000 and made her pay.
During the ride, the driver and another man asked her to pay extra for tolls and fuel. They smoked in the car and played loud music. Later, the driver stopped and said his friend would drive. They showed her a bill for Rs 3,000 and made her pay.
She was scared but managed to get into an Uber that took her safely to her place. She had to pay again for the Uber ride, but she was happy to be home safely.