Bengaluru's Major Arterial Road (MAR) Set to Connect South and West Bengaluru in 2 Months

The 10.8 km toll-free Major Arterial Road (MAR), connecting south Bengaluru with the western part of the city, is expected to be ready in a couple of months.

The 10-lane road stretches from Challaghatta (Namma Metro depot) on Mysuru Road to Kadabagere Cross on Magadi Road, running parallel to the tolled NICE corridor, about 2 km away. It will provide connectivity to BDA's Nadaprabhu Kempegowda Layout (NPKL) and reduce travel time between south and west Bengaluru from 1.5 hours to just 10 minutes.

Originally planned at a cost of Rs 465 crore, the road project is now expected to be completed at Rs 585 crore. Built by BDA, it passes through the villages of Kambipura, K Krishna Sagara, Bheemanakuppe, Kommaghatta, Kenchanapura, and Sulikere.

After facing initial hurdles in acquiring 321.1 acres of land, the BDA is now dealing with forest department issues. The forest department has not yet permitted the diversion of 2 acres of land in the Sulikere reserve forest. "Work on the railway underpass is progressing well, and we're waiting for the completion of the Challaghatta Metro depot work to finish the remaining 300 meters of MAR on the Mysuru Road side. We hope to resolve these issues in the next two months, and the road will be ready for traffic," said a BDA engineer.

Land acquisition for the project was notified on July 27, 2011, but tenders were floated only in September 2017, with actual construction starting in 2018. The initial deadline for completion was August 2019.