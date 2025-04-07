 Bengaluru’s Second Airport Plans Gain Momentum with AAI Visit

As Bengaluru's Kempegowda International Airport (KIA) nears its capacity, efforts to establish a second international airport are gaining momentum. A team from the Airports Authority of India (AAI) is visiting Karnataka from April 7 to 9 to inspect three proposed sites for the city's new greenfield airport.

The AAI team will evaluate locations along Kanakapura Road and Nelamangala-Kunigal Road. The Kanakapura Road sites span 4,800 and 5,000 acres, while the Nelamangala-Kunigal Road site covers 5,200 acres. The state government has pledged to allocate at least 4,500 acres for the project.

The AAI team, during their visit, will inspect various factors like topography, weather, transport links, and geographical challenges. The team will also review satellite images and data from the Survey of India.

The Karnataka State Industrial and Infrastructure Development Corporation (KSIIDC) will share technical details, and ₹1.21 crore has been allocated for the feasibility study.

MB Patil stressed the need for a second airport to handle increasing demand. With the 150-km restriction ending in 2033, efforts to speed up the project are in progress.