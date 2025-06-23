BESCOM Power Cut in Bengaluru: June 23–24 Area List

BESCOM will carry out maintenance work, leading to power cuts in many areas.

June 23 (Sunday) – 10 AM to 5 PM

Areas:

ISRO Layout

Kumaraswamy Layout

Ilyas Nagar

Yelachenahalli

Gangadhara Nagar

Vivekananda Colony

Pragathipura

Kashi Nagar

Vikram Nagar

Nanjappa Layout

Teachers Colony

Peenya

Rajagopala Nagar

GKW Layout

June 24 (Monday) – 10 AM to 4 PM

Areas:

KR Layout

Sharada Nagar

Arehalli

Ittamadu

AGS Layout

TG Layout

Bhuvneshwari Nagar

Kadirenahalli

Naidu Layout

BESCOM Advisory: