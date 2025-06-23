  • Menu
Trending :

Live

Home  > Bengaluru

BESCOM Power Cut in Bengaluru: June 23–24 Area List

BESCOM Power Cut in Bengaluru: June 23–24 Area List
x

BESCOM Power Cut in Bengaluru: June 23–24 Area List

Highlights

BESCOM announces power cuts in Bengaluru on June 23 and 24 for maintenance. Check affected areas, timings, and prepare in advance.

BESCOM will carry out maintenance work, leading to power cuts in many areas.

June 23 (Sunday) – 10 AM to 5 PM

Areas:

  • ISRO Layout
  • Kumaraswamy Layout
  • Ilyas Nagar
  • Yelachenahalli
  • Gangadhara Nagar
  • Vivekananda Colony
  • Pragathipura
  • Kashi Nagar
  • Vikram Nagar
  • Nanjappa Layout
  • Teachers Colony
  • Peenya
  • Rajagopala Nagar
  • GKW Layout

June 24 (Monday) – 10 AM to 4 PM

Areas:

  • KR Layout
  • Sharada Nagar
  • Arehalli
  • Ittamadu
  • AGS Layout
  • TG Layout
  • Bhuvneshwari Nagar
  • Kadirenahalli
  • Naidu Layout

BESCOM Advisory:

  • Charge phones, laptops, and other devices early.
  • Plan your day to avoid inconvenience.
  • Work is being done to improve future power supply.
Show Full Article
Print Article
More On
Next Story
More Stories
image
image
image

News

Company

Entertainment

All News

© 2025 Hyderabad Media House Limited/The Hans India. All rights reserved. Powered by hocalwire.com

X
sidekick