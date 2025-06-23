Live
BESCOM Power Cut in Bengaluru: June 23–24 Area List
Highlights
BESCOM announces power cuts in Bengaluru on June 23 and 24 for maintenance. Check affected areas, timings, and prepare in advance.
BESCOM will carry out maintenance work, leading to power cuts in many areas.
June 23 (Sunday) – 10 AM to 5 PM
Areas:
- ISRO Layout
- Kumaraswamy Layout
- Ilyas Nagar
- Yelachenahalli
- Gangadhara Nagar
- Vivekananda Colony
- Pragathipura
- Kashi Nagar
- Vikram Nagar
- Nanjappa Layout
- Teachers Colony
- Peenya
- Rajagopala Nagar
- GKW Layout
June 24 (Monday) – 10 AM to 4 PM
Areas:
- KR Layout
- Sharada Nagar
- Arehalli
- Ittamadu
- AGS Layout
- TG Layout
- Bhuvneshwari Nagar
- Kadirenahalli
- Naidu Layout
BESCOM Advisory:
- Charge phones, laptops, and other devices early.
- Plan your day to avoid inconvenience.
- Work is being done to improve future power supply.
