BESCOM WhatsApp Helpline for Quick Power Issue Resolution in Karnataka
Contact BESCOM effortlessly via WhatsApp to report electricity issues with texts, photos, or videos.
Bangalore Electricity Supply Company Limited (BESCOM) has started a new WhatsApp helpline to make it easier for people to report power problems. Now, you can simply send a text message, photo, or video to your district’s WhatsApp number, and BESCOM will help you faster.
This service is available in areas like Bengaluru Urban, Bengaluru Rural, Kolar, Chikkaballapura, Ramanagara, Tumakuru, Davanagere, and Chitradurga.
Here are the WhatsApp numbers for each district:
Bengaluru Urban: 82778 84011, 82778 84012, 82778 84013, 82778 84014
Bengaluru Rural: 82778 84017
Kolar: 82778 84015
Chikkaballapura: 82778 84016
Ramanagara: 82778 84018
Tumakuru: 82778 84019
Davanagere: 82778 84021
Chitradurga: 82778 84020
If you have other problems, you can still call the 24-hour helpline at 1912 anytime.