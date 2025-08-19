BESCOM WhatsApp Helpline for Quick Power Issue Resolution in Karnataka

Bangalore Electricity Supply Company Limited (BESCOM) has started a new WhatsApp helpline to make it easier for people to report power problems. Now, you can simply send a text message, photo, or video to your district’s WhatsApp number, and BESCOM will help you faster.

This service is available in areas like Bengaluru Urban, Bengaluru Rural, Kolar, Chikkaballapura, Ramanagara, Tumakuru, Davanagere, and Chitradurga.

Here are the WhatsApp numbers for each district:

Bengaluru Urban: 82778 84011, 82778 84012, 82778 84013, 82778 84014

Bengaluru Rural: 82778 84017

Kolar: 82778 84015

Chikkaballapura: 82778 84016

Ramanagara: 82778 84018

Tumakuru: 82778 84019

Davanagere: 82778 84021

Chitradurga: 82778 84020

If you have other problems, you can still call the 24-hour helpline at 1912 anytime.