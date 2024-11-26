Bhovi Development Corporation scam investigation transferred to CCB

Bengaluru : Highly placed sources said that the Police Commissioner has transferred the suicide case of Jeeva, who was facing investigation in the Bhovi Development Corporation case, to CCB.

Recently, a woman, Jeeva, who was facing CID investigation in connection with a multi-crore scam allegedly taking place in Bhovi Development Corporation, committed suicide by hanging herself. It was learnt that she had mentioned in her death note that she was humiliated and mentally distressed by the CID investigation. The deceased’s sister had also made serious allegations against CID investigator Kanakalakshmi. A case was registered in this regard at Banashankari Police Station. The police who registered the FIR conducted a preliminary investigation. As the case took a serious turn, an investigation has been ordered under the leadership of the ACP of CCB. The police handed over the preliminary investigation report to the investigation team on Sunday.

During the investigation by the CID officers into the Bhovi Development Corporation scam, it came to light that crores of rupees had been transferred from the bank account of the Bhovi Development Corporation to Jeeva’s bank account. The CID officers had issued a notice to Jeeva to investigate this matter. Accordingly, it is learned that Jeeva appeared at the CID office on Thursday (November 21), faced questioning and returned home.

The deceased Jeeva had a wood materials manufacturing company in the Peenya Industrial Area.

She was supplying these wood materials to the Bhovi Development Corporation. Thus, money was transferred from the Bhovi Development Corporation to his account. Police sources also said that the CID officers had questioned Jeeva in this regard and recorded her statement.

In a complaint filed by Jeeva’s younger sister Sangeeta, the CID officers had insulted her sister Jeeva under the pretext of questioning. Similarly, they have been accused of demanding money. On this complaint, Banashankari police station had registered an FIR against CID officers under the abetment to suicide and Prevention of Corruption Act and had started an investigation. Before committing suicide, female entrepreneur Jeeva had written an 11-page suicide note. In it, she mentioned the investigation by CID officers in connection with the multi-crore scam of Bhovi Development Corporation. It is learnt that she mentioned that she was humiliated and mentally distressed by the CID investigation. Similarly, it is learnt from official sources that Jeeva had also requested in her death note not to give much publicity to the news of her suicide as she has an unmarried sister.