One Woman killed in road accident in Nalgonda

A woman tragically lost her life in a road accident on the Vijayawada-Hyderabad highway in Nalgonda district while returning from a pilgrimage, leaving her husband and young son with minor injuries.

P. Durga, 25, along with her husband and son, were residents of Gurramguda in Hyderabad. They had visited the Sri Parvati Jadala Ramalingeshwara Swamy temple in Cheruvugattu on a scooter. The accident occurred on Sunday morning when an unidentified vehicle collided with their scooter from behind, causing them to fall.

Durga sustained severe injuries and was pronounced dead at the scene. Her husband and son were taken to a nearby hospital for treatment of their injuries.

Local police have registered a case and are currently investigating the circumstances surrounding the incident.