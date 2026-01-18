Olive Ridley Turtles' nesting picks up pace along TN's coastal delta

Chennai: Olive Ridley turtles' nesting activity is gradually gaining momentum along the coastal delta of Tamil Nadu, with Mayiladuthurai and Nagapattinam districts, after a slow start to the season.

Forest Department data show that 48 nestings have been recorded so far in Mayiladuthurai and 24 in Nagapattinam, taking the total number of eggs collected this season to more than 9,000.

The nesting season began later than usual, particularly in Mayiladuthurai. While Nagapattinam reported its first nesting on December 13, Mayiladuthurai recorded its first nesting only on December 31, 2025.

Officials attributed the delayed arrival of turtles to rough sea conditions and waterlogged, compacted beaches, which made it difficult for the turtles to come ashore and lay eggs during the early phase of the season.

With sea conditions now showing gradual improvement, officials expect nesting activity to intensify in the coming weeks.

February is traditionally considered the peak nesting period along this stretch of the coast, and authorities are optimistic that more turtles will arrive as tidal and weather conditions become favourable.

In Mayiladuthurai, 5,750 eggs have been secured from the 48 nests identified so far. In Nagapattinam, nesting activity began earlier but has remained moderate, with 3,574 eggs collected from 24 nests to date.

However, continuous rainfall in recent days has hampered night patrols and monitoring efforts, resulting in no significant rise in nest counts during that period.

Forest officials anticipate an increase in nesting activity over the weekend, coinciding with the new moon. Olive Ridley turtles are known to come ashore in larger numbers during the new moon and full moon phases, when spring tides create higher water levels that make it easier for the turtles to reach their nesting beaches.

Nagapattinam district currently operates nine hatcheries, including five permanent and four temporary facilities across the Nagapattinam and Vedaranyam forest ranges.

Mayiladuthurai has 11 hatcheries in operation, comprising three permanent and eight temporary units in the Sirkazhi and Mayiladuthurai forest ranges.

Nesting sites are being geo-tagged, and officials have noted that additional shelters and temporary watchers could strengthen protection in vulnerable coastal stretches.

Alongside nesting, turtle mortality is also being monitored. Nine turtle carcasses have been recorded so far in Nagapattinam district, while no carcasses have been reported in Mayiladuthurai.

To ensure safer nesting conditions, the Fisheries and Forest Departments have intensified awareness programmes in coastal villages, emphasising the protection of nesting sites, minimising disturbances, and safeguarding the fragile coastal ecosystem vital to the survival of Olive Ridley turtles.