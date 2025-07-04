BJP MP Lahar Singh Says Karnataka CM Is Spreading Fake News on COVID Vaccines

BJP leader and Rajya Sabha MP Lahar Singh Siroya has criticised Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah. He said the CM is spreading fake news about COVID-19 vaccines.

The Karnataka government recently said it plans to bring a new law to stop fake news. This law could send people to jail for up to 7 years and also fine them.

Lahar Singh said that if the new law starts, the first complaint should be against the Chief Minister himself. He said the CM is giving wrong information, even after the central government already gave a clear answer about the vaccines.

He also said that Congress is trying to make people lose trust in the scientists who worked hard during the pandemic. "These scientists saved many lives," Siroya said in a post on X (formerly Twitter).

He added that maybe no one in Congress is warning the CM, because many do not believe this government will last long. He ended his message by saying, “There is no vaccine for fights inside the party.”

This comes as Karnataka is planning strict laws against fake news. The BJP is now asking if those laws will apply to leaders as well.