Live
- Deputy CM Shinde's 'Jai Gujarat' slogan creates storm in Maha politics
- Objective is to raise awareness, bring events like Diamond League to India: Neeraj Chopra on NC Classic
- Centre clears appointment of 2 judges in Bombay HC
- Mysuru Eyes $10 Billion Digital Economy by 2030, Unveils Roadmap at Big Tech Show 2025
- 'BJP's disenfranchisement plan': Congress' Shama Mohammad slams EC's voter list revision in Bihar
- After holding key bilateral talks, PM Modi to visit iconic Boca stadium during Argentina visit
- 2nd Test: Laxman arranged for India U19 team to watch day two’s play, says Kanitkar
- Indian team returns from US after trade talks, farm & dairy products stay sticky issue
- Jane Street can't get away in India thanks to SEBI: Nithin Kamath
- Adopt waste-to-wealth approach, Haryana Guv tells Urban Local Bodies heads
BJP MP Lahar Singh Says Karnataka CM Is Spreading Fake News on COVID Vaccines
BJP MP Lahar Singh Siroya hits out at Karnataka CM Siddaramaiah for sharing fake news about COVID vaccines. Says CM could face action under new law.
BJP leader and Rajya Sabha MP Lahar Singh Siroya has criticised Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah. He said the CM is spreading fake news about COVID-19 vaccines.
The Karnataka government recently said it plans to bring a new law to stop fake news. This law could send people to jail for up to 7 years and also fine them.
Lahar Singh said that if the new law starts, the first complaint should be against the Chief Minister himself. He said the CM is giving wrong information, even after the central government already gave a clear answer about the vaccines.
He also said that Congress is trying to make people lose trust in the scientists who worked hard during the pandemic. "These scientists saved many lives," Siroya said in a post on X (formerly Twitter).
He added that maybe no one in Congress is warning the CM, because many do not believe this government will last long. He ended his message by saying, “There is no vaccine for fights inside the party.”
This comes as Karnataka is planning strict laws against fake news. The BJP is now asking if those laws will apply to leaders as well.