BJP sweeps bypolls to two Assembly seats
The ruling BJP on Tuesday swept the bypolls to two Assembly seats in the State by wresting them from opposition Congress and JD(S).
Bengaluru: The ruling BJP on Tuesday swept the bypolls to two Assembly seats in the State by wresting them from opposition Congress and JD(S).
The outcome has given a boost to Chief Minister B S Yediyurappa's stock amid talks about his replacement in some quarters.
It is seen as a setback for opposition leaders, especially Karnataka Congress chief D K Shivakumar as it was the first election in the State under his stewardship. With this victories, the strength of BJP will rise to 118 in the 225-member Assembly that would still have two vacancies caused by, including by a recent death of a member. Congress has 67 members, JD(S) 33, BSP one, nominated one and two independents besides the Speaker.
In Rajarajeshwari Nagar Assembly segment N Munirathna scored a hat-trick, winning by an impressive margin of more than 58,000 votes.
In Sira, it was history of sorts for the BJP as it recorded its first-ever victory there with its candidate Dr C M Rajesh Gowda securing the seat by a margin of over 13,400 votes.
The bypoll has been necessitated in Sira in Tumakuru district following the death of JD(S) MLA B Sathyanarayana in August, while the R R Nagar seat fell vacant due to disqualification of Munirathna as the then Congress MLA last year under anti-defection law.