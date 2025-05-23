Live
BMRCL Toilet Fee Explained: Metro Toilets Now Charge ₹2-₹5 at 12 Stations
Bangalore Metro starts charging ₹2 to ₹5 for toilet use at 12 stations managed by Sulabh International. Commuters express mixed reactions over cleanliness and new fees. Charges apply only in unpaid zones.
The Bangalore Metro Rail Corporation Limited (BMRCL) has started charging passengers between ₹2 and ₹5 to use toilets at 12 metro stations. This is the first step in making money from public toilets. The stations with these charges are:
National College
Lalbagh
South End Circle
Jayanagar
RV Road
Banashankari
JP Nagar
Yelachenahalli
Central College
Vidhana Soudha
Cubbon Park
Krantivira Sangolli Rayanna Railway Station
Why Are There Charges?
A BMRCL official said these toilets are in areas where anyone can go, not only metro passengers. Because many people use them, the government gave the cleaning and money collection work to Sulabh International, an NGO that keeps toilets clean.
The official said, "Many people who do not use the metro were using these toilets. Charging a small fee will help keep them clean and make sure the toilets stay open."
What Do People Think?
Many passengers are unhappy. They say that since metro fares have gone up, toilets and drinking water should be free at stations.
Yashodha, who uses the metro daily, said, "We were surprised to pay for the toilet at Vidhana Soudha. The toilet was not clean and had no hand wash. Will they also start charging for water?"
Another passenger, Ashwini, said, "BMRCL should use the extra money from tickets to clean and improve toilets, not charge people."
Some Hope for Better Cleanliness
Some passengers think that with Sulabh International managing the toilets, things may get cleaner, especially in the women's toilets.
Remember, the charges are only at 12 stations in places where anyone can enter, not just metro riders.