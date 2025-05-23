BMRCL Toilet Fee Explained: Metro Toilets Now Charge ₹2-₹5 at 12 Stations

The Bangalore Metro Rail Corporation Limited (BMRCL) has started charging passengers between ₹2 and ₹5 to use toilets at 12 metro stations. This is the first step in making money from public toilets. The stations with these charges are:

National College

Lalbagh

South End Circle

Jayanagar

RV Road

Banashankari

JP Nagar

Yelachenahalli

Central College

Vidhana Soudha

Cubbon Park

Krantivira Sangolli Rayanna Railway Station

Why Are There Charges?

A BMRCL official said these toilets are in areas where anyone can go, not only metro passengers. Because many people use them, the government gave the cleaning and money collection work to Sulabh International, an NGO that keeps toilets clean.

The official said, "Many people who do not use the metro were using these toilets. Charging a small fee will help keep them clean and make sure the toilets stay open."

What Do People Think?

Many passengers are unhappy. They say that since metro fares have gone up, toilets and drinking water should be free at stations.

Yashodha, who uses the metro daily, said, "We were surprised to pay for the toilet at Vidhana Soudha. The toilet was not clean and had no hand wash. Will they also start charging for water?"

Another passenger, Ashwini, said, "BMRCL should use the extra money from tickets to clean and improve toilets, not charge people."

Some Hope for Better Cleanliness

Some passengers think that with Sulabh International managing the toilets, things may get cleaner, especially in the women's toilets.

Remember, the charges are only at 12 stations in places where anyone can enter, not just metro riders.



