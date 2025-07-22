Live
- Harihara Veeramallu Premiere Tickets Priced at ₹708 in Telangana – Highest Ever for a Telugu Film?
- The Next Frontier: India's Global Capability Centre
- Cyberabad Police Urge IT Companies to Consider Work From Home on Rainy Days
- Justice MS Ratna Sri Ramachandra Rao takes oath as 9th Chief Justice of Tripura HC
- IGNOU June 2025 TEE Result: Check Date, Time & How to Download at ignou.ac.in
- Italy captain Burns credits 'planning and preparation' for T20 World Cup qualification
- Aayush Sharma flaunts washboard abs: 'Comeback toh zabardast hona chahiye'
- Karnataka's Own Thrupthi Hosahalli Manjunatha Wins Prestigious MPOWER Financing Scholarship
- Google Confirms Pixel 10 Launch for August 20, Reveals Design and India Pre-Order Plans
- TTD governing council announces key decisions
Bomb Threat at Bengaluru School: Chrysalis High Evacuated Amid Ongoing Alerts
Highlights
Chrysalis High in East Bengaluru received a bomb threat via email on July 23. Students were sent home as police conducted a search. No explosives found so far.
A private school in East Bengaluru, Chrysalis High Varthur, received a bomb threat via email on Tuesday. The school quickly evacuated students as a safety measure.
Police arrived at the scene soon after and finished the manual search of the building. No suspicious items were found. A dog squad was also sent to inspect the area further.
This is not the first such threat. Just a few days ago, many schools in Bengaluru received similar emails.
All those threats turned out to be hoaxes. Still, these repeated threats are causing panic. Students, parents, and school staff remain anxious. Police are keeping a close watch as the investigation continues.
Next Story