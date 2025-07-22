Bomb Threat at Bengaluru School: Chrysalis High Evacuated Amid Ongoing Alerts

A private school in East Bengaluru, Chrysalis High Varthur, received a bomb threat via email on Tuesday. The school quickly evacuated students as a safety measure.

Police arrived at the scene soon after and finished the manual search of the building. No suspicious items were found. A dog squad was also sent to inspect the area further.

This is not the first such threat. Just a few days ago, many schools in Bengaluru received similar emails.

All those threats turned out to be hoaxes. Still, these repeated threats are causing panic. Students, parents, and school staff remain anxious. Police are keeping a close watch as the investigation continues.