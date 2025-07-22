  • Menu
Trending :

Live

Home  > Bengaluru

Bomb Threat at Bengaluru School: Chrysalis High Evacuated Amid Ongoing Alerts

Bomb Threat at Bengaluru School: Chrysalis High Evacuated Amid Ongoing Alerts
x

Bomb Threat at Bengaluru School: Chrysalis High Evacuated Amid Ongoing Alerts

Highlights

Chrysalis High in East Bengaluru received a bomb threat via email on July 23. Students were sent home as police conducted a search. No explosives found so far.

A private school in East Bengaluru, Chrysalis High Varthur, received a bomb threat via email on Tuesday. The school quickly evacuated students as a safety measure.

Police arrived at the scene soon after and finished the manual search of the building. No suspicious items were found. A dog squad was also sent to inspect the area further.

This is not the first such threat. Just a few days ago, many schools in Bengaluru received similar emails.

All those threats turned out to be hoaxes. Still, these repeated threats are causing panic. Students, parents, and school staff remain anxious. Police are keeping a close watch as the investigation continues.

Show Full Article
Print Article
More On
Next Story
More Stories
image
image
image

News

Company

Entertainment

All News

© 2025 Hyderabad Media House Limited/The Hans India. All rights reserved. Powered by hocalwire.com

X
sidekick