Covid-19 cases decline to 2,576 in a day

Bengaluru: Maintaining its downward trend, Covid-19 cases in Karnataka declined to 2,576, while discharges shot up to 8,334 in a day, said the State health bulletin.

"With 2,576 fresh cases on Sunday, the state's Covid-19 tally rose to 8,29,640, including 44,805 active cases so far, while recoveries zoomed to 7,73,595, with 8,334 discharges in the last 24 hours," said the bulletin. The bulletin reported that 29 succumbed to the virus, taking the state's death toll to 11,221 till date.

Bengaluru reported 1,439 fresh cases in a day, taking its Covid tally to 3,40,075, including 26,098 active cases, while 3,10,088 recovered so far, with 5,925 discharged in the last 24 hours.

With only 14 succumbing to the infection in a day, the city's death toll rose to 3,888 since the pandemic broke on March 8.

Of the 931 patients in the intensive care units (ICUs) across the southern state, 458 are in Bengaluru hospitals, 50 in Ballari, 40 in Hassan and Tumakuru and 36 in Kolar. Out of 78,496 tests conducted on Sunday, 13,481 were through rapid antigen detection and 65,015 through RT-PCR method.

"Positivity rate was 3.28 per cent and case fatality rate 1.12 per cent for the day," added the bulletin.