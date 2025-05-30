DK Shivakumar Orders Removal of Structures Blocking Rainwater Flow

Deputy Chief Minister DK Shivakumar has asked officials to remove buildings or structures that block rainwater, using the powers given under the Disaster Management Act. He said the government’s goal is not to trouble anyone, and that compensation will be given when needed.

After visiting stormwater drains near Manyata Tech Park in Yelahanka, one of the areas hit by recent floods, Shivakumar said, “This is where the flooding starts before spreading to other places. Some people have stopped our work by getting court stay orders, and some landowners are not helping. So, I have told the officials to remove these blocks to stop future flooding.”

Full Support to Officials for Quick Action

He added that the main goal is to let rainwater flow freely. “We are not trying to stop construction without reason. But we must act fast to protect Bengaluru’s image. We’ve asked landowners to cooperate. If there are any small mistakes, we will fix them,” he said.

Shivakumar also said that full authority has been given to the BBMP Chief Commissioner and other top officials to take the needed steps and ensure the city’s stormwater system works well, especially during the rainy season.