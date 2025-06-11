  • Menu
Trending :

Live

Home  > Bengaluru

E-Khata Required to Get Building Plan Approvals in Bengaluru Starting July 1

E-Khata Required to Get Building Plan Approvals in Bengaluru Starting July 1
x

E-Khata Required to Get Building Plan Approvals in Bengaluru Starting July 1

Highlights

Starting July 1, Bengaluru’s BBMP will require an E-Khata digital certificate for all building plan approvals.

Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike (BBMP) Chief Commissioner Maheswar Rao said on Monday that from July 1, having an E-Khata will be required to get building plan approvals in Bengaluru.

E-Khata is a digital certificate that records property ownership details in an online system.

Because of this change, property ownership records will no longer be sent to the Revenue Department for verification.

Under the new “Trust & Verify” system, assistant directors of town planning will either approve or reject building plans within a set time and must provide valid reasons for their decisions.

According to a BBMP statement, building plan approvals are currently processed online using the EoDB-OBPS software.

The BBMP Revenue Department has also started the E-Aasthi system, which already issues E-Khata certificates for properties under BBMP.

Show Full Article
Print Article
More On
Next Story
More Stories
image
image
image

News

Company

Entertainment

All News

© 2025 Hyderabad Media House Limited/The Hans India. All rights reserved. Powered by hocalwire.com

X
sidekick