E-Khata Required to Get Building Plan Approvals in Bengaluru Starting July 1

Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike (BBMP) Chief Commissioner Maheswar Rao said on Monday that from July 1, having an E-Khata will be required to get building plan approvals in Bengaluru.

E-Khata is a digital certificate that records property ownership details in an online system.

Because of this change, property ownership records will no longer be sent to the Revenue Department for verification.

Under the new “Trust & Verify” system, assistant directors of town planning will either approve or reject building plans within a set time and must provide valid reasons for their decisions.

According to a BBMP statement, building plan approvals are currently processed online using the EoDB-OBPS software.

The BBMP Revenue Department has also started the E-Aasthi system, which already issues E-Khata certificates for properties under BBMP.