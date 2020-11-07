Firecracker noise could lead to premature birth of babies: Doctors

While there have been several risk factors involved in the bursting firecrackers doctors in the city have pointed out that excessive levels of noise pollution can lead to babies being born prematurely and with a low birth weight.



While the government has banned the bursting of firecrackers the doctors point out the ramifications of crackers on pregnancy.

Dr Suri Raju V, Chief Urologist and MD, Regal Hospital, pointed out that though several pregnant women know the risk factors for their baby arising from smoking, alcohol consumption, or skydiving, very few are aware of how excessive noise can impact an unborn baby's hearing, and even its overall health.

"Babies can start to hear noises from outside the womb as early as 16 weeks into pregnancy. Their inner, outer and middle ears are developed by 24 weeks, and most babies can react to noises from this point onwards. The fact that babies hear sounds from the second trimester can be used to good effect. Parents who talk to their unborn child can start to build bonds from an early stage, and listening to soothing sounds such as soft music can help the growing foetus to relax," he says.

However, he cautions that pregnant women should be wary of excessive sound. "Excessive levels of sound can cause more harm than good to an unborn child. Studies have shown that exposure to sounds of 90-100 decibels or more can adversely affect an unborn baby's hearing. This sound level is equivalent to the noise a chainsaw. Lower noise frequencies are especially damaging to an unborn child. Even short bursts of loud sound can cause harm to a baby's hearing, while sudden loud sounds can startle the foetus," Dr Suri Raju adds.

"What's more, babies who have been exposed to loud sounds during pregnancy are at a higher risk of being born prematurely and with a low birth weight. Noise pollution can also cause stress to the expectant mother and child, and may cause their blood pressure and heart rate to increase. We've known for a while that air pollution affects foetal development and can continue to affect babies after birth and throughout their lives," he states.

"The developing foetus during the first trimester is thought to be particularly susceptible to environmental pollutants. Increasing evidence suggests that air pollution might have adverse effects on maternal health and pregnancy outcomes including preterm birth, low birth weight, intrauterine growth restriction, and congenital anomalies. Pregnancy loss, including miscarriage and stillbirth, is the most severe adverse pregnancy outcome, but understanding around the cause of fetal death is still limited," Dr N Swamy Medical Director Athreya Hospital

"Fireworks and crackers emit smoke, trace gas and particulates which include metals into the air. When expecting mothers inhale these irritants/ smoke, it further enters their bloodstream and affects the baby in the womb by crossing the placenta. Baby organs develop from 6th to 12th week of pregnancy and during this period, if a pregnant woman is exposed to smoke and any other pollutants then it can lead to miscarriage, birth defects and chromosomal abnormalities among them," Dr. Bharti Kamoji, Senior Consultant - Obstetrics and Gynaecology, Aster CMI Hospital says.

"If pregnant women are exposed to pollutants during the later period of their pregnancy then it can cause premature pregnancy, low birth weight and poor placenta function among them. Increased exposure to smoke and pollutants such as nitrous oxide can also cause autistic disorders among babies and many of them can also have respiratory problems after birth," she adds.

Kamoji cautions that even though the exposure to noise and pollution during Diwali is for a short duration, sometime the pollutants can stay in the atmosphere for a longer period of time and can severely impact the health of pregnant women.

"The loud noise from the crackers can cause ringing in their ears (Tinnitus) which can increase stress among them," she said.