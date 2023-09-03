Former ISRO chairman U R Rao’s key role recalled

Bengaluru: With the successful launch of India’s ambitious solar mission Aditya-L1, former ISRO chief Prof U R Rao’s dream and contribution towards its realisation at the initial stages was fondly remembered. According to ISRO, Prof. Rao, affectionately called the father of India’s satellite programme, was particularly excited about the Aditya mission and he ensured that it went through a thorough revamp of its mission objectives including its orbital parameters to make the expedition more meaningful and contemporary.

Thanks to Prof. Rao, Aditya-L1 will become the first mission from India to be placed in the Lagrange Point, L1, one of the liberation points in orbital configuration situated 1.5 million kilometres from the Earth, where a satellite upon placing will have the same angular velocity as that of the Earth with respect to Sun and hence, maintain the same position in relation to the Sun as seen from Earth, a tribute to Prof. Rao on ISRO’s website states.

The launch of Aditya-L1 by PSLV-C57 launch vehicle was successfully accomplished by ISRO on Saturday.