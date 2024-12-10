Former Karnataka CM S. M. Krishna Passes Away at 92

S. M. Krishna, the former Chief Minister of Karnataka, passed away at the age of 92 on Tuesday morning at his home. He had been unwell for some time. He was born on May 1, 1932, in a village called Somanahalli, in the state of Karnataka, India.

Krishna began his career in politics in 1962 and became an important leader. He served as the Chief Minister of Karnataka from 1999 to 2004. During this time, he helped make Bengaluru, the capital of Karnataka, a well-known city for technology and business. He also worked as India’s External Affairs Minister from 2009 to 2012, where he helped improve India’s relationships with other countries.

Krishna studied law in the United States, at two famous universities. He held many important positions in the Karnataka government, including being the Speaker of the Karnataka Legislative Assembly.

In 2023, Krishna decided to retire from active politics. He is survived by his wife, Prema, and two daughters. Many people, including political leaders from different parties, have shown their sadness at his passing and have remembered the great work he did for Karnataka and India.