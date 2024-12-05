Full service road on B-M highway to resolve traffic issues

Mysuru : The National Highways Authority of India (NHAI) has committed to constructing a full-service road along the Bengaluru-Mysuru highway to address the ongoing traffic challenges faced by vehicles traveling to towns along the route. This initiative aims to resolve the problems caused by the need for vehicles to take longer detours to reach these towns, due to the lack of direct access to service roads.

The 119- km stretch of the Bengaluru-Mysuru highway, designed to reduce travel time between the two cities and ensure seamless traffic flow, has faced limitations due to the presence of railway lines and other obstacles along the route. As a result, the highway remains partially inaccessible to many vehicles, particularly those traveling to or from the towns along the way. Furthermore, the highway is an access-controlled expressway, restricting direct entry and exit for vehicles.

Due to this, vehicles coming from towns on the highway route, such as Bidadi, Channapatna, and Maddur, must take long detours to access the highway or enter the towns. To address this issue, the NHAI has proposed to construct a full-service road along a section of the Bengaluru-Mysuru highway.

According to the plans outlined by NHAI, a full-service road will be built along one side of the Bengaluru-Mysuru highway. The construction will primarily focus on the stretch between Bengaluru and Mysuru, with provisions for connecting service roads to key towns along the way.

To address this, a comprehensive survey has been conducted along the highway to assess the feasibility of constructing underpasses, bridges, and other necessary infrastructure to create a continuous and accessible service road.

NHAI has confirmed that its plan includes building underpasses where required, along with additional overpasses if needed. The tendering process for these constructions has already begun, and once the tenders are finalized, work on the service road will commence.

In addition to the construction of the service road, the NHAI is also implementing a new system to streamline toll collection on the Bengaluru-Mysuru highway. The system will be based on Global Navigation Satellite System (GNSS) technology, allowing for toll collection without the need for vehicles to stop at toll booths.

The GNSS-based toll collection system is set to be introduced at the two toll plazas on the highway. This initiative will help reduce congestion at toll points, making travel more efficient. As part of the rollout, the Indian Highway Management Company (IHMC), a subsidiary of NHAI, is conducting surveys and studies to ensure the successful implementation of the system.

Once the GNSS system is operational, vehicles will not need to stop at toll booths. Instead, tolls will be automatically collected based on satellite navigation, ensuring a smoother travel experience for commuters.

