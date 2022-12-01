Girl Gang-raped By Rapido Driver And His Friend In Bengaluru

A horrifying incident involving a girl being gangraped by a Rapido rider and his friend has surfaced from Bengaluru. The girl from Kerala had made a Rapido reservation in Bengaluru. In Neeladri Nagar, a neighbourhood close to Electronics City, she was gangraped by the rider and one of his pals. The suspects have both been taken into custody, and an investigation is ongoing.



This is the first time in the history of this bike rental service that a situation like this has come to light. Rapido is a Bengaluru-based logistics service provider and aggregator of Indian bike taxis. Rapido issues a statement, denounces the behavior, and offers police in the investigation its full support.

In a statement, a representative for Rapido explained that the company "strongly condemns the action of one of the riders registered on their platform who was booked by the police for attacking a lady and sincerely apologises to the victim who had to endure such a terrible event.

They have given the cops all the assistance they can provide and helped to catch the suspect. Rapido will continue to give the police all of its cooperation as they look into this situation. He mentioned that rapido has a "client first" philosophy, and we want to emphasise that their security and safety are our top priorities.