Go Swadeshi: A handloom extravaganza from India’s first online marketplace

Bengaluru: GoCoop, India’s first online marketplace and winner of the first National Award from the Government of India for Handloom Marketing (e-commerce) is hosting ‘Go Swadeshi’, a 9-day handloom exhibition from June 3-11 at Srinivasa Sagara Kalyana Mantapa, near Ashoka Pillar from 11 am to 8 pm. The event was inaugurated by well known Sandalwood star Radhika Narayan.

Go Swadeshi will showcase a wide range of exquisite and authentic handloom sarees, fabrics, dress materials, stoles, dupattas, menswear, home décor and accessory products by weavers and artisans from across India. The 9 day event is aimed at helping artisans and reinstating the pride in hand-spun, hand-woven and handcrafted products.

Go Swadeshi has a mix of contemporary and traditional handlooms with the best of collection by weavers from Andhra Pradesh, Bihar, Gujarat, Karnataka, Madhya Pradesh, Rajasthan, Telangana, Uttar Pradesh and West Bengal. From the exquisite silk sarees of Karnataka, vibrant Bengal Jamdanis & Tangail sarees to the subtle elegance of Maheshwaris & Chanderis, the collection at Go Swadeshi will surprise you with choice.

Along with beautiful weaves and designs, you also get to pick from a range of timeless classics. The exhibition also has a handwoven range of fabrics, apparel, home furnishings, menswear as well as accessories. If you love all things handmade, treat yourself to a variety of unique weaves, crafts and handcrafted jewellery which is a special part of our collection.

The event showcases the rich handloom & handicraft tradition of India and gives a unique opportunity for weavers and artisans to sell their produce directly to consumers and customers get to craft a style statement going Swadeshi.