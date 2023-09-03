Govt ordered to follow norms strictly in transfers

Bengaluru: The Department of Personnel and Administrative Reforms (DPAR) has issued a circular emphasizing the necessity of obtaining the Chief Minister’s prior approval for employee transfers in cases deemed essential for administrative and public interest. The circular warns that employees transferred without the Chief Minister’s approval will hold the additional chief secretary, principal secretary, secretary, and head of the department responsible.

Despite the general transfer period for government employees ending on July 3, certain departments have failed to comply with prescribed transfer percentages, resulting in more than six unauthorized transfers with subsequent post-transfer approvals. This practice is considered illegal. To rectify this, the circular instructs that transfers necessitated by administrative reasons must receive the Chief Minister’s approval, with proper justification provided.

The government order has outlined guidelines for government employee transfers, emphasizing the need for prior Chief Ministerial approval for premature transfers or those conducted after the general transfer period. It is crucial for the Administrative Departments of the Ministry to secure this approval before initiating transfers, and the Principal Secretary/Secretary to the Government must adhere to these procedures.