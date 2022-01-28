'Grama One' to deliver services at people's doorstep launched in Karnataka

Bengaluru: Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai's ambitious programme 'Grama One', aimed at providing government services at the doorstep of people, was launched in 3,026 gram panchayats on Thursday. It would be extended all over Karnataka by the end of March, the CM said.

Speaking after launching the programme virtually in 12 districts, he said that the 'Grama One' was launched with an objective of taking the government services to the doorstep of the people to save them from spending time and money.

The programme intends to provide Adhar card, ration card and agriculture, horticulture, revenue, women and child welfare department services. It would also reduce the rush at taluk offices and effect decentralisation of power, he said.

The programme will provide uninterrupted services to the public with the aid of technology and modern equipment. He expressed the hope that the programme will restore people's faith in the functioning of the government.

"Modern technology is playing a key role in taking the villages from Gram Swaraj to Gram Suraj. It is realising the ideals of Gram Swaraj of Gandhi and Gram Suraj of Vajpayee," Bommai said and advised his ministers and MLAs to spread awareness about 'Grama One' among the people. About 6 lakh requests were received and services were provided during the experimental stage of the programme.