Gruha Jyoti Yojana will start from midnight today
The countdown has started for the implementation of the Congress government's guarantee schemes
BENGALURU: The countdown has started for the implementation of the Congress government's guarantee schemes. The government headed by CM Siddaramaiah, which had implemented the Shakti Yojana on June 12, has now started two more guarantees namely Anna Bhagya and Gruha Jyothi scheme. Siddaramaiah stated we have stood by our words. We will fulfill the Anna Bhagya and Gruha Jyoti guarantees on July 1.
Already from June 18, applications have been invited for Gruha Jyoti and the beneficiaries have registered. Gruha Jyoti has received a strong response and customers are reaching out to get 200 units of electricity free of cost. Under Gruha Jyoti Yojana, from July 01 12:00 PM, average current con…
