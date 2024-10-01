HC stays probe against Nirmala Sitharaman in electoral bonds scheme complaint

Bengaluru : The Karnataka High Court on Monday stayed investigation against Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman and others over alleged irregularities concerning the now scrapped electoral bond scheme. Justice M Nagaprasanna passed the interim order on a petition filed by BJP leader Nalin Kumar Kateel challenging the FIR in which he has been named as an accused.The matter will be next heard on October 22.

A case was registered on Saturday against Sitharaman and others on the directions of a special court here, following a complaint relating to the scheme.

According to police, the FIR was registered under Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita sections 384 (punishment for extortion), 120B (criminal conspiracy) and 34 (acts done by several persons in furtherance of common intention) against Sitharaman, Enforcement Directorate officials, and office-bearers of the BJP at state and national level.BJP Karnataka chief B Y Vijayendra has also been named in the FIR.

The complaint was lodged by Adarsh R Iyer, Co-President of ‘Janaadhikaara Sangharsha Parishath’ (JSP), who alleged that the accused “committed extortion under the guise and garb of electoral bonds and benefitted to the tune of 8,000 and more crore of rupees.”

The complainant further alleged that Sitharaman, through the clandestine aid and support of ED officials, facilitated extortion of thousands of crores of rupees for the benefit of others both at the state and national levels.

“The entire extortion racket under the garb of electoral bonds has been orchestrated hand in glove with officials of BJP at various levels,” he alleged. The Supreme Court in February struck down the scheme, saying it violates the right to information and the freedom of speech and expression under the Constitution.