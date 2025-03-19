Karnataka: Free Liquor Bottles Proposal Sparks Debate in Assembly Amid Rising Excise Targets

A lively debate took place in the Karnataka Legislative Assembly on Tuesday over the state’s excise revenue targets. Chief Minister Siddaramaiah's 2025-26 Budget proposed increasing the excise revenue target to Rs 40,000 crore, up from Rs 36,500 crore.

JD(S) lawmaker MT Krishnappa suggested giving two free bottles of liquor per week to men, arguing that the government already provides benefits like free electricity and bus travel for women. Energy Minister K.J. George joked that Krishnappa could implement such a policy if he won elections.

On the other hand, Congress lawmaker BR Patil called for prohibition, labeling excise revenue as “sin money” and urging the national government to consider a liquor ban.

Deputy Leader of the Opposition Arvind Bellad expressed concerns about Karnataka’s reliance on liquor sales, noting that states like Bihar don’t depend on excise revenue. In response, IT/BT Minister Priyank Kharge pointed out that the previous BJP government had set a similar excise target and challenged the opposition to propose a prohibition resolution if they truly supported it.

The debate highlights the ongoing tensions in the Assembly over balancing state revenue and social welfare.