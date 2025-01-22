Live
- ACT Fibernet introduces revolutionary ACT SmartWi-Fi ® powered by AI
- Telangana Secures Rs 10,000 Crore AI Data Center Investment at Davos
- Priyanka Chopra’s Temple Visit Look: Ethereal in a Turquoise Blue Kurta Set
- Rajasthani Film ‘Bharkhama’ Shines at JIFF: Honoured with Special Jury Mention Award
- National Girl Child Day 2025: Date, Importance, and How to Celebrate
- KTR Visits Former Minister Padma Rao's Residence
- YS Jagan expresses condolences over fatal road accident in Karnataka
- "Pushpa 2 Box Office Collection: Film Struggles to Reach Rs. 1300 Crore Milestone"
- DMK MP Kathir Anand appears before ED following raids at his engineering college
- IND vs ENG 1st T20I Match: Squad, Date, Live Streaming, and Key Players to Watch
Just In
Karnataka’s New Airport: Where Will It Come?
Karnataka is focusing on improving its infrastructure to support growth, with key projects like a second international airport in Bengaluru, new ports on the western coast, and the development of satellite cities.
Karnataka, an important economic state in South India, is working on improving its infrastructure to support growth. The plans focus on reducing traffic in Bengaluru, helping exporters, and developing other regions. Key projects include a second airport in Bengaluru, new ports on the western coast, and building satellite cities.
Bengaluru's New International Airport
Karnataka is planning to come up with a second international airport to manage Bengaluru's increasing air traffic. With the current Kempegowda International Airport handling over 30 million passengers annually and nearing its capacity, the government is looking at possible locations, including Kunigal, Ramanagara, Bidadi, and Harohalli, for the new airport.
Naseer Ahmed, political secretary to the Chief Minister, mentioned, “A second airport is essential to meet the city’s growing air travel demand. We are identifying the best site for it.”
NRI Invest Summit: Global Investment Invitation
Karnataka is reaching out to Non-Resident Indians (NRIs) through the NRI Invest Summit & Buyers’ Meet to attract international investments. The summit gives NRIs the chance to explore business opportunities in Karnataka. The state aims to promote local products and services while strengthening its global business relationships.
Besides the second airport, Karnataka plans to build two new ports on the western coast to enhance trade and support exporters. Additionally, to relieve Bengaluru’s growing pressure, the government is planning satellite cities. These cities will provide more space for businesses and improve the quality of life for residents.
Karnataka, in partnership with News Trail, aims to attract international investments and build strategic partnerships to boost long-term economic growth. The state’s focus on improving infrastructure will support Bengaluru’s needs and ensure sustainable development for the whole region.