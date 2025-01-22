Karnataka’s New Airport: Where Will It Come?

Karnataka, an important economic state in South India, is working on improving its infrastructure to support growth. The plans focus on reducing traffic in Bengaluru, helping exporters, and developing other regions. Key projects include a second airport in Bengaluru, new ports on the western coast, and building satellite cities.

Bengaluru's New International Airport

Karnataka is planning to come up with a second international airport to manage Bengaluru's increasing air traffic. With the current Kempegowda International Airport handling over 30 million passengers annually and nearing its capacity, the government is looking at possible locations, including Kunigal, Ramanagara, Bidadi, and Harohalli, for the new airport.

Naseer Ahmed, political secretary to the Chief Minister, mentioned, “A second airport is essential to meet the city’s growing air travel demand. We are identifying the best site for it.”

NRI Invest Summit: Global Investment Invitation

Karnataka is reaching out to Non-Resident Indians (NRIs) through the NRI Invest Summit & Buyers’ Meet to attract international investments. The summit gives NRIs the chance to explore business opportunities in Karnataka. The state aims to promote local products and services while strengthening its global business relationships.

Besides the second airport, Karnataka plans to build two new ports on the western coast to enhance trade and support exporters. Additionally, to relieve Bengaluru’s growing pressure, the government is planning satellite cities. These cities will provide more space for businesses and improve the quality of life for residents.

Karnataka, in partnership with News Trail, aims to attract international investments and build strategic partnerships to boost long-term economic growth. The state’s focus on improving infrastructure will support Bengaluru’s needs and ensure sustainable development for the whole region.