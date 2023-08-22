Koppala: Revenue, Irrigation officials dismantle illegal pipelines

Koppala : A team of officials of Revenue, Police and Irrigation departments executed a targeted operation on Sunday to dismantle illegal water distribution pipelines in the Tungabhadra left bank canal area, which were facilitating water theft. In a proactive bid to curb such unauthorized activities, Koppal DC along with the Chief Engineer of Tungabhadra command area , has initiated a task force.

During the operation, the team of officials made a startling discovery—an illicit pipeline had been surreptitiously installed near the 31st distribution canal within the jurisdiction of Waddarahatti No. 2 Division. Under the guidance of Executive Engineer . Godekar from the Irrigation Department, a collaborative effort involving law enforcement officers, revenue officials, representatives from public works, and panchayat raj departments was undertaken. The meticulous clearing operation was carried out using heavy machinery, including a JCB, to swiftly dismantle the unauthorised pipelines and thwart water theft.

Further investigations revealed another instance of water pilferage, as an unapproved pipeline had been laid along the Tungabhadra left bank canal near Jirala Kalgudi and Chikkadankanal village under the jurisdiction of Kanakagiri taluk. In response, Kanakagiri Tehsildar Vishwanath Murdi inspected the location, accompanied by a team of officials. This collaborative team took decisive action to dismantle the illegal pipeline, ensuring the uninterrupted flow of water to canals.

Tehsildar Vishwanath Murdi stated that multiple instances of water theft have been identified, and official complaints will be filed against the offenders. He expressed concern about the impact of such activities on water availability for drinking and agricultural purposes downstream, especially in Raichur.

Tehsildar Manjunath Hiremath, who played a key role in investigating the matter emphasized that vigilant measures were crucial to maintain the integrity of water distribution systems. While investigating the water gauge point near Dasanala, it was found that the water flow remained consistent with the irrigation department’s standards.

The joint efforts of officials from various departments have not only curtailed water theft but also underscored the importance of safeguarding vital water resources for both human consumption and agricultural needs. As such operations continue, authorities remain committed to maintaining the optimal functioning of the region’s water distribution networks.