KPCC to hold protest today in support of farmers demands

Bengaluru: Karnataka Pradesh Congress Committee (KPCC) president D. K. Shivakumar on Tuesday announced that his party will be holding a "big protest" on Wednesday in support of the farmers' demands.

Speaking to media persons on Tuesday, Shivakumar said, "We would like to extend our support to the farmers who are backbone of the economy. The top court must order a complete roll-back of the three contentious agricultural laws, which have been stayed for the time being. We stand by farmers of this country. The Supreme Court has stayed the laws. Stay is not enough they should be scrapped. This is what Congress demands. The farmers' demand is justified. On behalf of the Congress, we are holding a big protest tomorrow to support them."

Farmers have been protesting in the national capital since November last year, against the three farm laws—Farmers' Produce Trade and Commerce (Promotion and Facilitation) Act, 2020; Farmers (Empowerment and Protection) Agreement on Price Assurance and Farm Services Act 2020 and the Essential Commodities (Amendment) Act, 2020.

Reacting to border row with Karnataka, the KPCC chief said the Karnataka Congress will not compromise on the matters related to land. "Congress is clear that whatever decision was taken earlier regarding partition, the Karnataka map is fully justified and we are working together. This is a settled issue based on the Mahajan Commission report.

Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray's statement on Sunday that his government would do everything possible to merge the areas in "occupation" of Karnataka with Maharashtra, sparked protests in the Stat. Pro-Kannada groups on Monday launched protests in Belagavi and Bengaluru.