Lok sabha polls is a biggest challenge: Minister Zameer Ahmed

Bengaluru : The coming Lok Sabha is a biggest challenge for them and the Congress Party must come to power in the interest of the nation, opined Karnataka Housing and Minorities Welfare Minister Zameer Ahmed Khan.

Attending the national executive committee of the Congress Minority Cell as the chief guest here on Saturday, he said the Congress party was the only party which strivea for the welfare of the people.

The coming Lok Sabha poll was an acid test for the party and the INDIA front coming to power was not only the responsibility of Sonia Gandhi, Rahul Gandhi and AICC President Mallikarjuna Kharge but also of everyone.

He said in the last year's Assembly polls in Karnataka, all the communities including the minority supported the Congress Party. Subsequently, the wind of change swept across Telangana and now such a wave must be ensured across the country. " Basically, I belonged to the Janata Dal (Secular) but later joined the Congress Party. After coming to this party, I understood how much respect the party had given to the Minority community. So, the community as whole has stood behind the Congress Party. Everyone must work hard unitedly in the coming parliamentary polls".



Minority Cell President Imran Pratap Gadi, Women'cwll chairperson Alka Lamba and the state presidents of all the states were present.

