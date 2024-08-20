"No Action Till...": HC relief for Sidda in land scam row

Bengaluru : The Karnataka High Court on Monday directed the trial court to take no action against Chief Minister Siddaramaiah following Governor Thawar Chand Gehlot sanctioning the Congress leader's prosecution in the alleged MUDA land scam case. The interim relief for the embattled Chief Minister will be in effect till August 29, when the High Court will hear this case next.

Siddaramaiah had moved the High Court against Mr Gehlot's nod to prosecute him and sought this interim relief on grounds the Governor's action was "illegal and without authority of law", and that allowing his prosecution posed "a grave and imminent risk of irreparable harm (to his) reputation" as well as "disrupt governance... and potentially result in political destabilisation".

"Since the matter is heard by this court and pleadings are to be completed... till the next date of hearing the concerned court (the trial court) should defer its proceedings..." the High Court said.

Earlier, amid MUDA 'scam' allegations, Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah said that a writ petition has been filed in the High Court questioning the Governor's permission for prosecution against him in the MUDA case, adding that he is "fully confident" that the Court would grant him relief.

"I haven't done anything wrong, in the writ petition, an injunction to the prosecution is sought as an interim relief. Eminent lawyer Abhishek Manu Singhvi will argue the writ petition. My conscience is clear, I have done nothing wrong. I have been a minister for 40 years and there is not a single black spot in my political life during this period. I am engaged in the service of people with their blessings. My political life is like an open book. The people of the state also know that I have not done anything wrong. I am fully confident of getting relief in the court," Karnataka CM said.

Responding to BJP's protest demanding his resignation, CM Siddaramaiah claimed that BJP, JDS and the central government have conspired against him using the Raj Bhavan.

"BJP, JDS and the central government have conspired against me using the Raj Bhavan. They have resorted to such an act to smear me with malice. BJP is protesting with malicious intent and we will face this politically. We will take the legal and political fight against this conspiracy. Such political struggles have been carried out continuously and I will fight with more spirit," he added.