Opportunity for all who worked for the party; This is the High Command Sutra: DCM DK Shivakumar

Bengaluru : DCM DK Sivakumar said, "The High Command has given a two-year formula to the Corporation Boards so that all MLAs and workers who have worked for the party get power."

He responded to the media on Sunday near his Sadashivanagar residence. In response to a question that some people expressed dissatisfaction with the two-year tenure of the Corporation Board, he said, "Everyone in the party should get a chance. Power should be shared with others. That's why we have said that the term of office will be only 2 years. We have implemented the formula given by the High Command. There is nothing of Siddaramaiah here, nothing of DK Shivakumar either. A lot of workers have worked hard for the party to come to power. That's why everyone should be given a chance."

When asked about BJP leaders' statement that BJP will win 28 constituencies in the Lok Sabha elections, he said, "BJP used to say that they will win 224 seats in Karnataka. But what happened? Let the BJP win all 543 Lok Sabha seats. Who said no? We had said that we will win 136-140 seats in the assembly elections. They were saying that they will win 224 seats. What happened then"?.

When JDU is coming out in Bihar, "You are talking about this issue. Let's see what happens next".