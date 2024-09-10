Over 3,000 unauthorised layouts in the name of BDA, BMRDA

Bengaluru : Bengaluru, one of India’s rapidly expanding cities, has over 3,000 informal layouts. Despite being presented as government-sanctioned developments, these unauthorized projects are often linked to corruption involving officials from the Bangalore Development Authority (BDA), Bangalore Metropolitan Region Development Authority (BMRDA), and local Panchayats. As a result, many buyers have lost substantial amounts of money due to these illicit real estate dealings. The real estate businesses have proliferated throughout the city, with numerous agents promoting increasing land values for vacant sites, apartments, rents, mortgages, and other transactions. Over 50% of these agents are involved in selling unauthorized plots. When buyers seek to purchase land and build a house, these agents often disappear. Even after acquiring a site, buyers face significant challenges securing government approvals and infrastructure. Mediators involved in the transaction frequently do not assist buyers once the sale is complete. Many agents exploit customers by earning commissions from both buyers and sellers, leading to deceptive practices and financial pitfalls.

In Bengaluru, thousands of acres of residential layouts have been developed and sold, resulting in significant financial losses for the government. Many individuals, after relocating to the city and working for years, invest in plots with the dream of owning a home, only to be deceived. Despite state government orders to Deputy Registrars prohibiting the registration of plots in unauthorized layouts, illegal residential areas continue to be constructed on agricultural land without proper land conversion and map approvals. People are attracted by lower land prices but end up facing severe struggles due to the lack of basic amenities.

There were more than 280 unauthorized layouts in Bangalore Development Authority. However, in the layouts constructed by BDA, they have been seized and some have been authorized. Some other layouts have been fined. However, BDA has reported that currently 172 unauthorized layouts are identified. It is reported that 172 of these unauthorized layouts have been constructed on 3,109 acres of land under the current BDA. More than 1,000 real estate business men have built and sold plots in over 1,500 unauthorized layouts under Bengaluru Metropolitan Region Development Authority (BMRDA), another government agency. In Bangalore Urban District and Bangalore Rural District as well as in Hoskote, Anekal, Nelamangala Planning Authority, Satellite Town Ring Road (STRR), Bangalore International Airport Area Planning Authority, illegal layouts have been constructed and land sold.

In our state, 9, 11 ‘A’ is distributed without map approval for house construction even though the agricultural land is not converted for residential purpose within Gram Panchayat and Taluk Panchayat. However, in order to prevent loss of revenue to the government and to keep records about the property, the khata is being distributed through e-swathu software. Although e-swathu software is integrated with Cauvery software here, the sub-registrars are neglecting to check the registration of plots as it is not our responsibility. Due to this, sub-registrars are contributing to the construction of layouts by paying money and registering property on the basis of e-swathu given by the village panchayat. However, all of these are becoming unauthorized sites for site buyers.

