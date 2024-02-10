Poor response to Mandya Bandh called by pro-Hindu outfits

Mandya : The Mandya and Keragodu bandh called by various pro Hindu organisations evoked poor response as the vehicular traffic, business establishments worked as usual in Mandya. However Keragodu Bandh was total as all the shops commercial establishments were remain closed.

The Bandh called in protest against the removal of the Hanuman flag in Keragodu village of Mandya, the BJP has demanded the re-installation of the Hanuman flag.

The Hindu organisations had given a call for a bandh in Mandya on 9th. But today’s protest was limited to a bike rally. The BJP and the JD (S) have earlier extended support for bandh but later took neutral stand.

Hundreds of Hindu activists took out a bike rally from Karegodu village to Mandya demanding the re-installation of the Hanuman flag.

Police had provided tight security on the occasion. They first took out a bike rally from Keragodu and later offered prayers at Anjaneya temple near Mandya railway station. They walked from there to the DC’s office chanting Jai Shri Ram slogans.

Deputy Commissioner Dr. Kumar accepted the offer. They demanded that the flag should be allowed to fly again at the place where it was removed. They also submitted a petition to the Governor through the Deputy Commissioner.

“ Addressing gathering at Keragodu Bajrang Dal leader Murali Krishna said that We will make Mandya a factory of Hindutva, if you have the strength, let us stop it,” . “We are not in favour of any caste or party, but we are in favour of Hindu society.

When it comes to Hinduism and Dharma, we hoist the Hanuman flag in every nook and corner of the country. He said through the struggle, we can hoist the Hanuman flag at the same place. But we respect law and keep quiet. We never forget the baton charge pain we will return it he added. Police provided tight security to house of MLA Ravi Ganiga in Mandya.