Rapido Plans to Enter Food Delivery Market with Affordable Service

Rapido, the popular ride-hailing platform, is planning to start a pilot program for quick food delivery in Bengaluru.

The company is in talks with well-known restaurant chains like McDonald's, KFC, and Pizza Hut, as well as cloud kitchen services.

They aim to focus on delivering food within a 5 km radius.

Rapido will focus on big restaurant chains to speed up deliveries and offer food for around Rs 250 per order, cheaper than Zomato and Swiggy.

Rapido is in talks with restaurants to add food delivery to its platform. Meanwhile, Zomato and Swiggy have already launched quick delivery services to stay competitive.



