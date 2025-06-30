Scheduled Power Outages in Bengaluru on June 30, 2025

BESCOM has officially announced that there will be a scheduled power outage across several parts of Bengaluru on Monday, June 30, 2025, from 10:00 AM to 4:00 PM. The outages are due to essential maintenance work aimed at ensuring the long-term stability of the city's power supply. Residents in the affected areas are advised to plan accordingly to minimize inconvenience.

Affected Areas

The following areas are expected to experience power disruptions on June 30: