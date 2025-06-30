Live
- Support development activities irrespective of politics
- Fire guts car near Tirumala toll gate
- Ilya Sutskever Warns of an Unpredictable AI Future: "It’s Going to Be Unimaginable"
- Namma Metro Yellow Line to Open Soon After Safety Check
- Karnataka Housing Fraud Exposed: Contractors Receive Payment While Beneficiaries Build Own Homes
- Cops conduct cordon & search
- Indian Navy Conducts Emergency Rescue After Oil Tanker Fire In Gulf of Oman
- BJP Questions Law College Admission Of Kolkata Rape Case Accused Despite Poor Test Score
- India Accelerates Deployment Of 52 Military Surveillance Satellites Following Operation Sindoor
- Nothing Phone 3 Launches in India Tomorrow: Key Specs, Expected Price, and Design Leaks
Scheduled Power Outages in Bengaluru on June 30, 2025
Highlights
BESCOM scheduled power outages in Bengaluru on June 30, 2025, from 10:00 AM to 4:00 PM for maintenance. Over 100 areas will be affected.
BESCOM has officially announced that there will be a scheduled power outage across several parts of Bengaluru on Monday, June 30, 2025, from 10:00 AM to 4:00 PM. The outages are due to essential maintenance work aimed at ensuring the long-term stability of the city's power supply. Residents in the affected areas are advised to plan accordingly to minimize inconvenience.
Affected Areas
The following areas are expected to experience power disruptions on June 30:
- Forum Mall
- Prestige Falcon City Apartment
- Kanakapura Main Road
- Doddakallasandra (part)
- Narayana Nagara 3rd Block
- Munireddy I/O
- Kumaran’s School
- Jyothi Layout
- Gangapathipura
- Supraja Nagara
- JSS School
- Konanakunte Govt School
- Jaraganahalli Park
- Gangadhareshwara Temple
- Basavaraj Layout
- Shanti Sawmill
- Rajiv Gandhi Road (partial)
- Sarjapur Lake
- Sarjapur Sign
- Nagarjuna Premier Apartment
- Chunchaghatta Village
- Part of Srinidhi Layout and surrounding areas
Next Story