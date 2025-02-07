Bengaluru Metro Fare: Here’s What DK Shivakumar Said

Karnataka Deputy Chief Minister DK Shivakumar said that the Bangalore Metro Rail Corporation Limited (BMRCL) will decide on the metro fare hike. A committee has submitted its report, and the corporation has already made a decision. A central committee, led by a judge, is overseeing the matter, and the Karnataka government will not interfere.

On the water tariff hike, Shivakumar explained that it has been 14 years since the last increase, and the Bangalore Water Supply and Sewerage Board (BWSSB) is losing ₹1,000 crore annually. The proposal will be presented to the Cabinet.

Shivakumar also commented on electricity rates, saying that the government had reduced them in the past, but the media mainly reports on increases.

To address Bengaluru’s traffic, Shivakumar mentioned plans for double-decker roads on new metro routes and city beautification. The cost of these projects will be shared equally between BBMP and BMRCL. The total cost for the double-decker infrastructure is ₹9,800 crore.

He also said that future metro stations will have better parking and that double-decker infrastructure will be mandatory for Phase 3 metro routes. Road widening is difficult due to high land acquisition costs.

Shivakumar added that BBMP, BMRCL, and BDA officials are working together to plan flyovers, underpasses, and tunnel roads to ease traffic. They will also generate revenue by using metro pillars for advertisements.

For Bengaluru’s development, he mentioned discussions about funds will be submitted to the Chief Minister. He also spoke about plans for a new township near Bidadi and ongoing talks about a second airport.

On the Greater Bengaluru Authority Bill, Shivakumar said a joint committee is reviewing it. He addressed criticism of tunnel roads, saying it’s expected, but the work will continue.

Finally, he said that 25 lakh property records are ready, with 7 lakh pending, and a system is in place to deal with Bengaluru’s 17 lakh unauthorised properties.